http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1298.77 $/oz Change: 19.85
Pt 816.17 $/oz Change: 23.67
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Europa Metals streamlines listings

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Europa Metals streamlines listings

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Europa Metals' primary listing will move to London.

25th January 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

European lead/zinc explorer Europa Metals has submitted a formal application to be removed from the official list of the ASX and plans to move its main listing from Johannesburg to London.

Further, the company also applied to move from the main board of the JSE to the AltX. As a result, its primary listing is expected to become the Aim market operated by London Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Following due consideration and to streamline the company’s listing and compliance costs, the directors of Europa Metals have resolved that the continued listing of the company’s securities on the ASX official list is no longer in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

Factors considered by the board include the predominance of the Aim listing, low liquidity on the ASX, limited operations in Australia, lack of Australian investor interest and the additional costs to the company’s business of maintaining three listings.

Advertisement

Europa states that ASX has advised that it will likely grant the request and remove the company from the official list on a date to be decided by ASX, subject to the company's compliance with a number of conditions.

Europa intends to comply in full with the conditions and proposes to send the notice to all Australian shareholders on or around January 30.  Europa will seek to maintain its listing on the ASX for about five weeks after the notice is sent to all Australian shareholders.

Europa expects to be removed from the official list on March 8.  Until such time, Europa’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on an uninterrupted basis on the ASX.

Following the company’s removal from the official list, Australian shareholders will have their CHESS holdings automatically converted to the certificated sub-register on the Australian register. The sub-register will be treated as unlisted and accordingly the securities held by Australian shareholders will not be able to be traded on the ASX.

Australian shareholders wanting to trade Europa’s securities on the Aim, will need to convert their shares into “depository interests” to facilitate trading via CREST.

Alternatively, Australian shareholders wishing to hold or trade Europa’s securities on the JSE will need to arrange to have their ordinary shares repositioned to a broker or central security depositary participant in South Africa that is suitably licenced to hold or trade securities on behalf of Australian residents/entities.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.21 0.99s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close