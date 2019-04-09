http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1301.90 $/oz Change: 4.74
Pt 904.51 $/oz Change: -7.25
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Euro Sun explains its ‘environmentally responsible’ Romania gold project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Euro Sun explains its ‘environmentally responsible’ Romania gold project

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

9th April 2019

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Canada-based Euro Sun Mining has explained its decision to design its Rovina Valley gold project, in Romania, as a so-called “green” gold project, without the use of wet tailings facilities and cyanide.

In a statement addressing “many questions” from shareholders following the February release of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA), Euro Sun CEO Scott Moore said on Monday that the company had opted for a “better environmentally and socially responsible project”, rather than to “just maximise profitability”.

Advertisement

Euro Sun acknowledged that Rovina Valley would have had a lower capital budget and lower operating costs, if a traditional wet tailings facility were to be built. Using cyanide in a closed circuit would have generated higher recoveries, therefore, higher tax revenues for government.

Initial capital expenditure for the Phase 1 development, which is based on producing 108 000 oz/y gold and 13.3-million pounds a year of copper, is estimated at $339-million.

Advertisement

“Rovina Valley is a clear example of a project that meets today’s investor mandate for environmental social governance companies in which to invest,” said Moore.

He added that the decision to stay clear of wet tailings and cyanide was a “conscientious” one and was made jointly by the company and the government of Romania.

The current PEA updates a study of nine years earlier, which had outlined a larger-scale operation than the phased approach currently planned. The initial PEA would have involved the simultaneous exploitation of both openpit deposits – Colnic and Rovina.

The 2019 PEA is based on only exploiting the Colnic deposit, but includes the 20 000 t/y dry stack tailings processing facilities that will be used in treating ore from both deposits.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.184 0.803s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close