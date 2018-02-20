EU warns it will retaliate if hit by US trade curbs

http://www.miningweekly.com
Brussels|Washington|Aluminium|China|United States|Steel|Donald Trump|Margaritis Schinas
|Aluminium||Steel|
brussels|washington|aluminium|china|united-states|steel|donald-trump-person|margaritis-schinas
20th February 2018

By: Reuters

BRUSSELS – The European Commission said on Tuesday it had expressed its concern to Washington about possible measures to curb imports of steel and aluminium and warned that it was ready to react if its industry was hit.

"We have made it clear to the US administration at the highest level that we would be deeply concerned about measures that affect the EU industry," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

"We would be taking appropriate measures to defend EU industry and we stand ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive measures by the United States," he continued before adding: "No, we are not in a trade war."

The US Commerce Department has recommended that President Donald Trump impose steep curbs on steel and aluminium imports from China and other countries ranging from global and country-specific tariffs to broad import quotas, according to proposals released on Friday.

Edited by: Reuters

