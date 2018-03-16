http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1316.37 $/oz Change: -8.43
Pt 953.60 $/oz Change: -7.58
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
New York|Business|ETFs|Heraeus Metals New York|United States|Metal|Precious Metal Trader|Miguel Perez-Santalla
|Business||||
new-york|business|etfs|heraeus-metals-new-york|united-states|metal|precious-metal-trader|miguel-perez-santalla
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

ETF holders draw palladium with lease rate double bond yield

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

ETF holders draw palladium with lease rate double bond yield

16th March 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BENGALURU – For all the talk about rising US interest rates damping the allure of precious metals, palladium is proving to be a profitable asset to own.

Borrowers pay holders of palladium 6% to use the metal for a week, data compiled by Bloomberg show. While that’s little changed this year, the lease rate is still more than twice the yield on the ten-year US Treasury.

Advertisement

Consumers of the metal, which is used mostly to curb pollution in gasoline-fuelled vehicles, have turned to the lease market for supply amid shortages that sent prices to a record $1 139.68/oz in the spot market in January. After years of deficits, production of the metal will continue to trail demand in 2018, according to a report from refiner Johnson Matthey.

The lucrative business of leasing palladium has attracted the attention of hedge funds, spurring withdrawals from exchange-traded funds backed by the metal. Holdings in ETFs are near the lowest since 2009, while inventories tracked by the New York Mercantile Exchange have shrunk by more than a fifth in the past six months.

Advertisement

“Fund managers get out of the ETF, take physical ownership of palladium and then they lease it out, so they get paid,” said Miguel Perez-Santalla, sales and marketing manager at precious metal trader Heraeus Metals New York. “The market is not as tight as it was a few months ago, but it’s still tight. If you lease out the metal, you get paid, whereas in the ETF, it costs you money to hold it.”

Palladium for immediate delivery slipped 0.5% to $984.81/oz at 9:29 am. in New York, according to generic Bloomberg pricing. The one-week lease rate was at 5.9887%, up for a third straight day. The yield on the ten-year US Treasury was at 2.8152%.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.214 0.849s - 300pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close