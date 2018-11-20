http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1224.75 $/oz Change: 4.16
Pt 851.50 $/oz Change: 5.24
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

EPA backs Nickel West's Mt Keith plans

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

EPA backs Nickel West's Mt Keith plans

20th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved diversified miner BHP’s Nickel West division’s proposal to build the Mt Keith nickel sulphide mine.

The propsed Mt Keith satellite project is located near the existing Mt Keith operation, and will produce some 9.6-million tonnes of nickel ore a year, with the ore to be trucked to the existing Mt Keith mine for processing.

Advertisement

The new satellite mine is expected to extend the life of the Mt Keith nickel operation by 12 years.

The proposal includes development of two open mine pits, a waste rock landform and ancillary infrastructure, including two bridge crossings over Jones Creek. BHP Nickel West will also clear 878 ha of native vegetation.

Advertisement

EPA chairperson Dr Tom Hatton said the project had been subject to a comprehensive environmental assessment process.

“Following assessment, the EPA concluded that the Mt Keith satellite project could proceed subject to strict implementation conditions,” Hatton said.

“Nickel West demonstrated appropriate engagement with traditional owners during the design of the mine site and developed suitable management procedures for impacts to flora and vegetation including avoidance of clearing in the Wanjarri Nature Reserve.”

The EPA’s report to the Minister for Environment is now open for a two-week public appeal period, from November 19 to December 3.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.164 1.591s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close