PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved diversified miner BHP’s Nickel West division’s proposal to build the Mt Keith nickel sulphide mine.

The propsed Mt Keith satellite project is located near the existing Mt Keith operation, and will produce some 9.6-million tonnes of nickel ore a year, with the ore to be trucked to the existing Mt Keith mine for processing.

The new satellite mine is expected to extend the life of the Mt Keith nickel operation by 12 years.

The proposal includes development of two open mine pits, a waste rock landform and ancillary infrastructure, including two bridge crossings over Jones Creek. BHP Nickel West will also clear 878 ha of native vegetation.

EPA chairperson Dr Tom Hatton said the project had been subject to a comprehensive environmental assessment process.

“Following assessment, the EPA concluded that the Mt Keith satellite project could proceed subject to strict implementation conditions,” Hatton said.

“Nickel West demonstrated appropriate engagement with traditional owners during the design of the mine site and developed suitable management procedures for impacts to flora and vegetation including avoidance of clearing in the Wanjarri Nature Reserve.”

The EPA’s report to the Minister for Environment is now open for a two-week public appeal period, from November 19 to December 3.