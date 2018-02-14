Enviro approval for OreCorp's Nyanzaga gold project granted

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - The environmental certificate for mineral exploration company OreCorp's Nyanzaga gold project, in the Lake Victoria Goldfields of Tanzania, has been granted, the company announced on Wednesday.

The certificate, which is a culmination of over 18 month's work by the company, stakeholders and in-country consultants, is an essential component for the grant of a special mining licence (SML) and is a significant step forward in the permitting for the project.

Advertisement



A definitive feasibility study (DFS) is under way at Nyanzaga, which hosts a Joint Ore Reserves Committee 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate of 3.1-million ounces at 4 g/t gold.

The SML application has been lodged and is expected to progress through the application process once the moratorium on the grant of new licences is lifted.

Advertisement



The ASX-listed company will provide updates on both the progression of the DFS and SML application, as appropriate.