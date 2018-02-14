http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1350.56 $/oz Change: 19.13
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 21.33
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Exploration|Mining|OreCorp|OreCorp's Nyanzaga|PROJECT|Tanzania|Environmental
Gold||Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Tanzania|Environmental
gold|johannesburg|exploration|mining|orecorp|orecorps-nyanzaga|project|tanzania|environmental
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Enviro approval for OreCorp's Nyanzaga gold project granted

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Enviro approval for OreCorp's Nyanzaga gold project granted

14th February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - The environmental certificate for mineral exploration company OreCorp's Nyanzaga gold project, in the Lake Victoria Goldfields of Tanzania, has been granted, the company announced on Wednesday.

The certificate, which is a culmination of over 18 month's work by the company, stakeholders and in-country consultants, is an essential component for the grant of a special mining licence (SML) and is a significant step forward in the permitting for the project.

Advertisement

A definitive feasibility study (DFS) is under way at Nyanzaga, which hosts a Joint Ore Reserves Committee 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate of 3.1-million ounces at 4 g/t gold.

The SML application has been lodged and is expected to progress through the application process once the moratorium on the grant of new licences is lifted.

Advertisement

The ASX-listed company will provide updates on both the progression of the DFS and SML application, as appropriate.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.272 1.04s - 306pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close