Employee killed in incident at Sibanye's Khomanani mine

An employee has been killed in an accident at JSE- and NYSE-listed Sibanye-Stillwater's Khomanani mine, at the Driefontein operation.

"For reasons still to be determined, he entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper.

"The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of our deceased colleague. This is another sad incident and all efforts are being focussed on addressing this perplexing increase in safety incidents," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

An investigation into the incident will be carried out by management, together with the Department of Mineral Resources and other stakeholders.

Sibanye will, on Friday, host a second safety summit in an effort to deal with safety incidents, prevent the loss of lives at its operations and re-establish its safety record.

Twenty-one employees have been killed at Sibanye's South African operations this year.

The company last week announced the appointment of Dr Kobus de Jager as corporate head of safety, with a mandate to review and enhance the company’s safety management. It will also fund an independent study, to be conducted by a visiting academic at the University of the Witwatersrand, with the aim of developing practical recommendations for enhancing risk management effectiveness at its operations.