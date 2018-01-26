Elkview dryer incident to cost Teck 200 000 t of coal output

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian diversified miner Teck Resources said on Thursday that a "significant pressure event" that had interrupted operations in the coal dryer at its Elkview mine, in British Columbia, will cost it about 200 000 t of coal output this year.

The Vancouver-based miner has informed the market that a preliminary damage assessment has determined that repairs to the dryer may take four to six weeks.

Advertisement



In the interim, Elkview is producing higher-moisture steelmaking coals at about 80% of planned output levels.

In order to manage the overall moisture level of its product Teck is coordinating production with its other operations in the Elk Valley, and blending the higher moisture coal with dry finished coal inventory and dry coal from other operations to the extent possible.

Advertisement



Costs of repair to the dryer are expected to range between C$5-million and C$10-million.