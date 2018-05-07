EIUG, associate organisation appoint board members

The Energy Intensive User Group (EIUG) and its associated organisation, the Industry Task Team on Climate Change (ITTCC), on Monday announced their new chairpersons, who were elected at the yearly general meetings of the two bodies.

Tsakani Mthombeni has been elected the new EIUG chairperson. He has ten years’ experience working with energy and carbon management and is currently the carbon and energy group head at mining company Gold Fields.

Herman Pretorius and Seeralan Chinaboo have been elected deputy chairpersons of the EIUG.

Pretorius is a principal specialist at petrochemicals giant Sasol, working in the category management team, which is responsible for utility energy planning, strategies and contracts for Sasol South Africa.

Chinaboo is a heavy current electrical engineer and principal electrical engineer at diversified miner Exxaro Resources.

The elected ITTCC chairperson is Sherman Indhul, an executive manager for climate change at State-owned Transnet. He also serves as a steering committee member of various environmental advisories including the National Climate Change Flagship Programme.

ITTCC’s deputy chairperson is Shailendra Rajkumar. He is a senior policy adviser at Sasol and has worked in various parts of Sasol’s value chain. He also serves on the advisory committee of the South African Centre for Carbon Capture and Storage.