Eight protesters injured at Glencore's South African smelter

JOHANNESBURG – Glencore said on Tuesday that eight people were injured at its South African smelting operations in the North West province during a protest.
Glencore said a security company at its Wonderkop Smelter fired rubber bullets to disperse the protestors, who were demanding employment, resulting in eight people sustaining minor injuries.
Edited by: Reuters
