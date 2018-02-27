http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.33 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 11.71 Change: -0.15
Au 1318.26 $/oz Change: -19.80
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: -18.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Coal|Energy|Industrial|Rufus Short
|Coal|Energy|Industrial|
johannesburg|coal|energy|industrial|rufus-short
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Edenville Energy inks one-year coal supply deal for Rukwa

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Edenville Energy inks one-year coal supply deal for Rukwa

27th February 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Edenville Energy has signed a one-year contract for a minimum of 2 000 t/m of coal with an East African industrial user, with further trial orders of several thousand tonnes of coal for other potential customers being filled.

The company, which is selling all orders at commercial market rates, has started production on a new order for 4 000 t of coal for use by a Tanzanian customer.

Advertisement

“If the coal is deemed suitable for the customer's needs having used this initial order, the customer has requested another 60 000 t over a period of six months,” said Edenville CEO Rufus Short.

Trials are also under way with a third customer, which, if successful, are expected to result in future orders on an ongoing basis.

Advertisement

“While our current production is mainly under one-off contracts with potential longer-term customers, we are confident that a sufficient number of these orders will lead to longer-term contracts,” he said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:4.825 5.613s - 554pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close