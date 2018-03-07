Echo identifies new gold exploration area

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Echo Resources has identified a new, highly-prospective exploration area within its 1 600 m2 landholding in the Yandal gold belt, after the company identified a number of targets and geological controls based on recent gravity surveys completed within its tenement areas.

The project area was identified by aeromagnetic and gravity survey work conducted by the company last year.

Advertisement



“We have a clear, simple development path via the Bronzewing processing hub and a substantial reserve base; however, we continue to focus on the development and exploration of our Yandal tenement portfolio, as we believe the exploration and discovery of new gold deposits within our large prospective ground holding is a function of time and effort,” CEO Simon Coxhell said in a statement.

A geological trend can be identified running northwest between the Julius gold deposit and Ramone, with Echo’s tenement position dominating the prospective structural corridor.