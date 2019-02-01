http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.31 Change: -0.15
R/$ = 13.36 Change: -0.12
Au 1317.99 $/oz Change: -2.21
Pt 827.89 $/oz Change: 10.28
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

DRDGold’s Q2 production down 5% q/q

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

DRDGold’s Q2 production down 5% q/q

1st February 2019

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

DRDGold’s production decreased by 5% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter ended December 31, primarily as a result of an 8% drop in tonnage throughput.

The lower throughput from Ergo Mining, a joint venture between DRDGold and Mintails, was mainly the result of power interruptions experienced over 11 days during the second quarter, caused by a fire at an Eskom substation, a lightning strike on the Brakpan tailings complex transformer yard and load-shedding by the Johannesburg metropolitan municipality.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, early-stage commissioning of the company’s new Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) project started on December 6, 2018. The project is expected to start contributing to overall production in the second half of the financial year to June 30, 2019.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Advertisement

DRDGold expects to report a loss a share of 5.8c to 8.6c for the six months ended December 31.

This compares with earnings a share of 14.4c for the six months to December 31, 2017.

It also expects to report a headline loss a share of 5.8c to 8.7c for the six months under review, compared with headline earnings a share of 14.3c for the prior comparable period.

The expected decrease in earnings and headline earnings a share are primarily owing to the costs incurred for the commissioning and start of the FWGR, as well as a 3% year-on-year decrease in gold production.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.532 2.136s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close