DRDGold says first half revenue up 6%

JOHANNESBURG – Gold producer DRDGold said on Thursday its revenue was up 6% to R1.25-billion in the six months ended December 31, 2017, due to higher gold production and gold sold.

The company said its performance during the period, both operationally and financially, was much improved, with gold production significantly higher due improved performance at the Ergo plant.

Gold output was up 11 percent to 2,341 kg, reflecting a 15 percent improvement in the average yield.

Revenue was higher despite a four percent decline in the average rand gold price received to R547,653.

"We are planning full year gold production of between 147,000 and 153,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of approximately R475 000 per kilogram," the company said.