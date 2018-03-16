http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1317.62 $/oz Change: -7.18
Pt 956.30 $/oz Change: -4.88
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Perth|Draig Resources|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Steve Parsons|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|||
gold|perth|draig-resources|exploration|project|resources|steve-parsons|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Draig raises cash for Bellevue project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Draig raises cash for Bellevue project

16th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold developer Draig Resources has raised A$8-million through a share placement to advance its Bellevue gold project, in Western Australia.

The company has placed 40-million shares, at a price of 20c each, to raise the capital. The shares were placed under the company’s existing capacity.

Advertisement

Draig executive director Steve Parsons said on Friday that the funds raised will be used to fund ongoing exploration activities and general working capital at the Bellevue project.

“Our flagship Bellevue gold project is now well positioned to complete all medium-term exploration activities, and for us to release a resource estimate in the third quarter of 2018.”

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.14 0.642s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close