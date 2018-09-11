DMR approves amended EA for MC Mining’s Makhado project

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has approved the environmental authorisation (EA) for the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project, in Limpopo.

The approval by the DMR follows confirmation earlier this month that the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism (Ledet) has approved amendments to MC Mining’s 2016 EA.

MC Mining’s subsidiary Baobab Mining & Exploration, which owns and develops the Makhado project, applied to both the DMR and Ledet during January for the amendment, owing to a revised project plan, whereby saleable coal will be transported to the Musina rail siding by road rather than rail.



