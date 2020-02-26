https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.56 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 15.23 Change: -0.01
Au 1646.50 $/oz Change: -5.44
Pt 935.34 $/oz Change: -33.54
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

DMIRS cuts exploration application times

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

DMIRS cuts exploration application times

26th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Department of Mines Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) will cut its assessment timeframes in half for exploration applications from July 1.

The new timeframe meant DMIRS would reduce its target for Programme of Works (PoW) applications for exploration activities from 30 to 15 business days.

Advertisement

"The reduction in assessment timeframes for PW applications is a great example of government, industry and the community working together to unlock Western Australia's economic potential,” said Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.

"The government is committed to improving efficiency and, where possible, making processes easier for business.

Advertisement

"Cutting the timeframes in half could save more than 39 600 processing days for these applications each year, and allow companies to expect their assessment decision within three weeks instead of six - significantly benefiting the mining sector.”

Johnston pointed out that over the past few years, DMIRS has made significant business improvements through the development of online spatial application and assessment systems, delivering tangible results in streamlining the PoW application and assessment process.

Resource explorers and prospectors must lodge a PoW application for DMIRS' approval before using mechanised equipment for ground disturbance on a mining tenement. This includes drilling, clearing tracks and digging exploratory pits.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.223 1.033s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close