DMIRS cuts exploration application times

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Department of Mines Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) will cut its assessment timeframes in half for exploration applications from July 1.

The new timeframe meant DMIRS would reduce its target for Programme of Works (PoW) applications for exploration activities from 30 to 15 business days.

"The reduction in assessment timeframes for PW applications is a great example of government, industry and the community working together to unlock Western Australia's economic potential,” said Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.

"The government is committed to improving efficiency and, where possible, making processes easier for business.

"Cutting the timeframes in half could save more than 39 600 processing days for these applications each year, and allow companies to expect their assessment decision within three weeks instead of six - significantly benefiting the mining sector.”

Johnston pointed out that over the past few years, DMIRS has made significant business improvements through the development of online spatial application and assessment systems, delivering tangible results in streamlining the PoW application and assessment process.

Resource explorers and prospectors must lodge a PoW application for DMIRS' approval before using mechanised equipment for ground disturbance on a mining tenement. This includes drilling, clearing tracks and digging exploratory pits.