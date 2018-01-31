http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1346.53 $/oz Change: 11.19
Pt 1002.00 $/oz Change: 10.59
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|China ENFI Engineering Corporation|China Minmetals Group|Diatreme Resources|Engineering|Exploration|Export|Metallurgical Corporation Of China|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|China|Services|Drilling|Queensland|Western Australia|Western Australia
Construction||Engineering|Exploration|Export|Mining|PROJECT|Resources||Services|Drilling||
construction|johannesburg|china-enfi-engineering-corporation|china-minmetals-group|diatreme-resources|engineering|exploration|export|metallurgical-corporation-of-china|mining|project|resources|china|services|drilling|queensland|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Diatreme to advance WA zircon project as funding is secured

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Diatreme to advance WA zircon project as funding is secured

31st January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed Diatreme Resources has completed a private placement to raise $490 000 through the issue of 24.5-million shares at $0.20 apiece.

The proceeds will be used to further advance its Western Australia-based Cyclone zircon project definitive feasibility study (DFS) and working capital, where it has now also signed an agreement with mining services company China ENFI Engineering Corporation for the completion of the DFS.

Advertisement

Under the agreements, China ENFI will also use its vast network within China's State-owned enterprise (SOE) and banking sectors to assist in sourcing potential project investors, offtakers and project debt funding.

ENFI is backed by the Metallurgical Corporation of China, one of the Asian nation's largest SOEs involved in the mining services sector, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the China Minmetals Group.

Advertisement

The agreements come amid an improving outlook for mineral sands, with rising zircon and titanium prices forecast for 2018 amid solid demand from China's construction sector and from other emerging economies.

The project received final Ministerial consent this month, marking the conclusion of an extensive derisking process.

Meanwhile, the company noted that exploration drill results from reconnaissance drilling completed over dunes in the southern exploration area of the Cape Bedford silica/heavy minerals project, in Queensland, confirmed premium export quality silica sand potential, with an average grade of more than 99% silicon dioxide for 69 samples of material submitted for analysis.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.204 0.941s - 311pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close