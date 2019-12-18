https://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1474.54 $/oz Change: -3.76
Pt 933.24 $/oz Change: 4.30
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Denison wraps up ‘first-of-its-kind’ ISR testing

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Denison wraps up ‘first-of-its-kind’ ISR testing

18th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX- and NYSE-listed Denison Mines has completed the 2019 in-situ recovery (ISR) field test programme in the Phoenix uranium deposit, at the Wheeler River project, in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The company hailed the “first-of-its kind” ISR testing programme as “highly successful” and said the technical results align with expectations that the Phoenix ore zone had significant permeability and was suitable for ISR mining.

Advertisement

The field test programme included preliminary hydrogeological tests completed by using a series of small diameter and large diameter test wells to move water through two test areas defined within the Phoenix ore zone.

Measurements of the movement of water (hydraulic pressure changes) within the ore zone provide evidence of the hydraulic conditions present and are indicative of the potential movement of mining solution flow in an ISR mining operation.  

Advertisement

Additional supportive test work completed during the program included permeability and porosity tests conducted either downhole or on mineralized drill core recovered during the test program.

Denison VP for operations, David Bronkhorst, said that considerable operational milestones had been achieved during the field test programme, including the installation of the first commercial scale wells designed for ISR mining in the Athabasca basin, which were expected to meet environmental and regulatory standards.

Further, the successful testing of the MaxPERF drilling tool to increase access to existing permeability, introducds the prospect of normalising geological variations in a production environment.

“With the successful completion of the ISR field testing programme, and the recovery of significant mineralised drill core from the Phoenix ore zone, our focus has now shifted to advancing the metallurgical test work required to support our leachability reports in the PFS, and to collect additional specialized metallurgical test data to facilitate the completion of a future feasibility study,” Bronkhorst said.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.229 0.94s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close