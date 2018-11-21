http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.87 Change: 0.18
R/$ = 13.92 Change: 0.18
Au 1225.55 $/oz Change: 0.78
Pt 848.00 $/oz Change: -3.86
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Debswana appoints new MD as Bonyongo retires

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Debswana appoints new MD as Bonyongo retires

21st November 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Debswana Diamond Company, a subsidiary of De Beers Group, has appointed Albert Milton MD, effective December 1, following the retirement of Balisi Bonyongo.

Bonyongo had been with the company for 26 years and had served as MD from January 2014.

Advertisement

Milton is currently GM of Debswana’s Jwaneng mine.

Bonyongo will stay on for three months as consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.306 0.909s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close