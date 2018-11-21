Debswana appoints new MD as Bonyongo retires

Debswana Diamond Company, a subsidiary of De Beers Group, has appointed Albert Milton MD, effective December 1, following the retirement of Balisi Bonyongo.

Bonyongo had been with the company for 26 years and had served as MD from January 2014.

Milton is currently GM of Debswana’s Jwaneng mine.

Bonyongo will stay on for three months as consultant to ensure a smooth transition.