http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.75 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 11.89 Change: 0.04
Au 1348.87 $/oz Change: 2.50
Pt 1017.00 $/oz Change: 7.99
 
Home / World News / South America← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Botswana|De Beers|Debswana|Namdeb Holdings|Namibia|Africa|Canada|India|Namibia|South Africa|Canada-based Gahcho Kué Mine|Orapa Mine|Diamond Giant|Maintenance|Operations
|Africa|Botswana|Namibia|Africa|||Maintenance|Operations
johannesburg|africa-company|botswana|de-beers|debswana|namdeb-holdings|namibia|africa|canada|india-country|namibia-country|south-africa|canada-based-gahcho-ku-mine|orapa-mine-facility|diamond-giant|maintenance|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

De Beers ups year-on-year production by 22%

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

De Beers ups year-on-year production by 22%

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

De Beers' Canada-based Gahcho Kué mine

25th January 2018

By: Samantha Herbst
Creamer Media Deputy Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Buoyed by stronger trading conditions and a contribution from the ramp-up of its Canada-based Gahcho Kué mine in the fourth quarter of 2017, diamond giant De Beers increased its total rough diamond production for the year by 22% to 33.5-million carats, boosted by a 5% increase in production in the fourth quarter to 8.1-million carats.

However, among other factors, production ramp-up at Gahcho Kué, as well as at the group’s Botswana-based Orapa mine, impacted on the full-year consolidated average realised price, which stood at $162/ct – 13% lower than the average realised price in 2016. Also contributing to the lower average price per carat were a recovery from the initial ramp-up of India’s demonetisation programme in late 2016, and strong demand for lower-value goods held in stock from December 31, 2016. According to De Beers, the lower-value mix was partially offset by a higher average rough price index, which was up 3% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the group’s Botswana-based subsidiary, Debswana, increased diamond production for the year to 5.5-million carats. Production at Orapa mine increased by 14% owing to planned increases in plant performance and a ramp-up of Plant 1, which had been under partial care and maintenance in response to trading conditions in late 2015. Orapa’s performance was partially offset by Jwaneng mine’s performance, which saw a 15% decrease in production owing to expected lower grades.

De Beers’ Namibia production – facilitated by Namdeb Holdings – increased 14% to 488 000 ct, owing to higher grades at Namdeb’s land operations, while the group’s South Africa production decreased 17% to 1.1-million carats, largely as a result of planned sequencing of ore sources at Venetia, where the increase in tonnes treated was more than offset by a reduction in grade.
In Canada, production doubled to 993 000 ct, owing to the ramp-up at Gahcho Kué, which reached nameplate capacity in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Consolidated rough diamond sales volumes in the fourth quarter remained at 7.5-million carats – no change from the same comparable period in 2016 – while total sales volumes increased by 2.5% year-on-year to 8.2-million carats, from 8.0-million carats the fourth quarter of 2016.

Consolidated sales volumes for the full-year were 33.1-million carats, up 10% from the previous year’s comparable quarter of 30-million carats, while total sales volumes – which are comparable to production – were 35.1-million carats, up 9.7% from 32-million carats in the previous comparable quarter.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.756 1.613s - 620pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close