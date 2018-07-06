http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Home
De Beers subsidiary's SYNTHdetect technology a finalist for industry innovation award

6th July 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

The International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research's (IIDGR's) SYNTHdetect synthetic diamond screening device has been shortlisted as a finalist for Industry Innovation of the Year in this year’s JNA Awards.

SYNTHdetect, launched last year, is the first synthetic diamond screening device to simultaneously test multiple stones in set jewellery and has the industry’s lowest referral rate at around 0.05%.

The device significantly increases efficiency and reduces costs for retailers and manufacturers when it comes to ensuring they do not buy any undisclosed synthetic diamonds.

"We’re delighted that SYNTHdetect has been shortlisted in this year’s JNA Awards. SYNTHdetect was developed using IIDGR’s proprietary technology and it’s wonderful to see our scientists recognised for their innovation through this nomination. We are very proud of this device’s pioneering approach to screening for synthetic diamond content and continue to receive excellent feedback from our customers,” comments IIDGR president Jonathan Kendall.

Winners will be announced at the JNA Awards ceremony and gala dinner on September 16.

IIDGR is a subsidiary of De Beers Group.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

