De Beers earns $555-million in second sales cycle

6th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
journalist

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – De Beers’ second sales cycle of the year saw the continuation of good rough diamond demand, with provisional sales of $555-million.

CEO Bruce Cleaver says this is in line with expectations, following strong retail sales of diamond jewellery during the US holiday season and positive early signs for consumer demand over Chinese New Year.

Sales for the second cycle were slightly ahead of the $553-million earned in the second sales cycle of 2017, but lower than the $672-million in sales recorded for the first sales cycle of this year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

