http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1225.55 $/oz Change: 0.78
Pt 848.00 $/oz Change: -3.86
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Countries urged to embrace greener energy sources

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Countries urged to embrace greener energy sources

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Dylan Slater
University of the Witwatersrand visiting adjunct professor Adam Luckos

21st November 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Amid rising global energy demand, University of the Witwatersrand visiting adjunct professor Adam Luckos urges developing countries to embrace greener energy principles.

To do this without jeopardising economic growth, he suggests that developing countries, where coal is the most viable indigenous energy source, invest in clean coal technologies (CCTs).

Advertisement

“Reliable and affordable electricity supports prosperity, enhances living standards and helps to alleviate poverty; however, climate change and health issues have to be addressed,” he told delegates at the Fossil Fuel Foundation’s Clean Coal Technologies conference, in Glenhove, on Wednesday.

According to Luckos, CCTs facilitate the use of coal in an environmentally satisfactory and economically viable manner. A basic approach, he suggested, was to reduce emissions by reducing the formation of pollutants and cleaning the flue gases after combustion.

Advertisement

A parallel approach is to develop more thermally efficient systems so that less coal is used to generate the same amount of power. In this regard, Luckos said a one percentage point increase in a plant’s thermal efficiency can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by between 2% and 3%.

Improved energy efficiency makes big changes, but deep cuts of CO2 can only be achieved by adopting carbon capture and storage (CCS), he added.

However, CCS is advancing slowly, Luckos noted, as a result of high costs and a lack of political and financial will.

Global CCS research and development spend exceeded $1-billion a year over the 2009 to 2013 period, but has fallen sharply since then, he said.

Consequently, he highlighted that CCT is increasingly being suggested for use at supercritical (SC) and ultra-SC coal-fired power plants without CCS, which run at a thermal efficiency of between 42% and 48%. These are also known as high-efficiency, low-emission (HELE) plants.

COMMERCIAL AND EMERGING CCT

While some of the CCTs are now commercially available, Luckos highlighted that others are still at the demonstration or research stages.

Commercial HELE technologies include pulverised coal (PC) combustion in SC steam boilers with single and double reheat, he said.

However, he warned that while PC is the “most-commonly used technology in coal-fired power plants”, PC combustion has not always been appropriate for coals with a low volatile matter and high ash content.

Other CCT options include fluidised-bed combustion in circulating beds with SC, as well as combined heat and power.

“Commercial HELE technologies, if deployed, can reduce CO2 emissions from the entire power sector by around 30%,” Luckos stated.

Demonstrated CCTs, meanwhile, include integrated gasification combined cycle and a pressurised fluidised-bed combustion with a combined cycle.

In this regard, Luckos lamented that several demonstrations and commercial projects have been hindered or cancelled as a result of lacking political or financial support. Additionally, the deployment of safe transport and storage infrastructure is also a barrier.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.205 0.771s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close