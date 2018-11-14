http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.31 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 14.43 Change: 0.03
Au 1203.92 $/oz Change: 2.26
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -7.99
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Copper industry sees green shoots of demand after trade war price slump

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Copper industry sees green shoots of demand after trade war price slump

14th November 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SHANGHAI – The outlook for copper demand in the mid to long term remains healthy despite current trade friction between China and the United States as a renewable energy revolution will require vast amounts of the metal, industry executives said on Wednesday.

Delegates at the Asia Copper Conference in Shanghai noted recent Chinese indicators showed the real impact on demand for copper-intensive goods as the country's economic growth cools.

Advertisement

For air conditioning and automobiles, "the current situation is becoming weaker," said Pan Hong, senior copper analyst at BGRIMM Lilan Consulting Corp, although she noted infrastructure investment was improving and set to be the biggest contributor to Chinese copper demand growth next year.

China's fixed asset investment is "showing tell-tale signs of stimulus," said Mao Yiwei, deputy CEO of Jiangxi Copper International Trading Co., who expects more stimulus to improve domestic consumption, and for there to be some changes in the recent "pessimistic sentiment" on the market.

Advertisement

Copper prices have fallen by around 17 percent year-to-date on fears the trade row will hurt demand for industrial metals.

Ivan Arriagada, CEO of Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals , said there was a short-term "disconnect" between the physical market and the macro sentiment, which was "driven by the uncertainty of some of the trade tensions that we see today."

"But beyond that, I think the fundamental driving forces of copper will prevail," he added. "If you look at the dynamics on the demand side, the boom in infrastructure, consumer goods amid higher income levels, clean energy and clean transport, all of that will mean more demand for copper."

Copper is playing a greater role in the move towards renewable energy because it is the most conductive metal.

Jerry Jiao, vice president of China Minmetals Corp, said he sees clean energy lifting copper demand by 2.4-million tonnes by 2030, helping sustain demand growth of 3 percent per year.

Of that, solar power will account for an additional 1.48-million tonnes, wind for 570 000 tonnes and nuclear power 330 000 tonnes.

Furthermore, at least 20 percent of China's car fleet is set to be replaced by electric vehicles by 2030, Jiao noted. That is equivalent to 47-million cars, or 2.8-million tonnes of incremental copper demand based on a requirement of 60 kg per car, he said.

The recent weakness in copper prices does not reflect a long-term price trajectory, said Jiao, who also sees the metal benefiting from a roll-out of 5G, or next-generation mobile networks, which will need copper in base station infrastructure.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.687 2.335s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close