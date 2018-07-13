http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.52 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 13.33 Change: -0.03
Au 1240.60 $/oz Change: -5.16
Pt 825.50 $/oz Change: -9.73
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Copper heads for fifth weekly loss, aluminium awaits Trump-Putin summit

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Copper heads for fifth weekly loss, aluminium awaits Trump-Putin summit

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

13th July 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Copper headed for a fifth weekly loss on Friday as trade tensions between the United States and China rumbled on, while aluminium hit a three-month low ahead of a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Putin are due to meet in Helsinki on Monday and aluminium investors are looking for any hint that US sanctions on Rusal, the world’s second-biggest aluminium producer, will be eased or lifted.

Advertisement

“There’s an expectation that if you’re going to see the sanctions removed from Rusal it may come out of the meeting (between Trump and Putin),” said Nick Snowdon, metals strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Regarding the trade dispute between the United States and China, he said that speculative investors in copper are neutrally positioned, reflecting a cautious attitude amid economic uncertainty.

Advertisement

“In copper you had probably the single largest (long) position ever liquidated (on the Shanghai Futures Exchange) in June. That’s done and dusted, so that (trade) uncertainty (now) lends itself to investors staying on the sidelines and prices stabilising.”

COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $6 200/t by 10:13 GMT, having hit a one-week low this week. The metal has fallen more than 15% in five weeks of losses.

ALUMINIUM: Aluminium edged up 0.2%to $2 046/t, having hit its lowest since early April at $2 021.50.

ALUMINIUM TECHNICALS: Indicating nearby tightness, cash aluminium traded at a premium of $49.50/t to the three-month price, its highest level since early April.

CHINA TRADE SURPLUS: China’s trade surplus with the United States swelled to a record in June, a result that could further inflame a bitter trade dispute with Washington.

CHINA METALS EXPORTS: China’s aluminium exports exceeded half a million tonnes for the second time ever in June, while steel exports hit an 11-month high, defying US tariffs.

TALKS: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the United States and China could reopen talks on trade but only if Beijing is willing to make significant changes.

CHINA GROWTH: Analysts have raised their 2018 growth forecasts for China’s economy, a surprising result given an escalating trade war with the United States.

FREEPORT: Copper prices are being pressured by concern about rising supply after Indonesia on Thursday struck an agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Rio Tinto to buy a controlling stake in the world’s second-biggest copper mine, Grasberg.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.611 4.409s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close