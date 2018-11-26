Coordinator General approves new 38Mt/y Galilee basin coal mine

PERTH (mininwgeekly.com) – The Queensland Coordinator General has approved the A$6.7-billion China Stone coal mine, in the Galilee basin, planned by MacMines Austasia.

The China Stone mine is planned to produce up to 55-million tonnes a year of run-of-mine coal, equating to some 38-million tonnes a year of thermal coal destined for the export market.

The project is expected to have a 50-year mine life.

MacMines Austasia has said that the project would create some 3 900 jobs during construction and about 3 400 jobs while in operation. It would contribute around A$1.7-billion annual to the Queensland economy.

“I conclude that there are significant local, regional and state benefits to be derived from the China Stone Coal project, and that environmental impacts can be acceptably managed, minimised or offset, through the implementation of the measures and proponent commitments outlined in the environmental impact statement,” the Coordinator General said.

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has welcomed the Coordinator General’s approval, with CEO Ian Macfarlane saying every new investment in the resources sector was good news for Queensland.

“The resources industry adds A$62.9-billion to the Queensland economy and supports 316 000 direct and indirect jobs. Our resources sector puts money in the bank for every Queenslander, from the Cape to the Gold Coast.”

Macfarlane said new projects in the Galilee basin would further strengthen the long-term outlook for the resources sector and provide direct benefits to nearby regions.

“That means more high-paying jobs for regional Queenslanders, especially in places like Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton.

“There are up to six mines that could open in the Galilee basin. That’s just the shot in the arm that regional towns need.”

However, Australian Conservation Foundation CEO Kelly O’Shanassy has expressed concern about the impact of the new mine on Queensland’s water resources and the natural habitat for native species. The group also argues that the world should move away from burning coal.

“We’ve always said that if the Adani coal mine goes ahead it would be the thin edge of the wedge that opens a major new coal basin right at the time when we must ditch coal for clean energy.

“It’s clear that if the dangerous Adani coal mine goes ahead others, like China Stone, will soon follow. Our elected representatives are wilfully gambling the future safety of our planet by approving these coal mines.

The China Stone project was still subject to Ministerial and environmental approval.