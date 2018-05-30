Contractor dies in haul truck accident at Semafo’s Mana mine

An employee at Canada-based gold mining company Semafo’s Mana mine, in Burkina Faso, has passed away after sustaining injuries in a haul truck accident.

The accident occurred when the individual, who was driving a haul truck, unexpectedly lost control of the vehicle.

TSX-listed Semafo has been working with the relevant local authorities and the contractors to determine the cause of the accident.



