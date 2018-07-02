Construction of Jubilee’s Kabwe zinc recovery circuit under way

Johannesburg- and London-listed Jubilee Metals said on Monday that construction of the zinc recovery circuit at its Kabwe project, in Zambia, was under way, while development work around testing of the lead and vanadium circuit design parameters continued.

“Our process development teams have been able to determine a more suitable process solution that the originally contemplated acid and brine solution for the extraction of the various metals at Kabwe,” said Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer.

Advertisement



He added that the updated process flowsheet allowed for improved capital efficiency and reduced circuit complexity.

The updated process flowsheet would separate the zinc and lead recovery circuits, allowing for the construction of the zinc recovery circuit to progress while the development of the lead and vanadium recovery circuits continue.

Advertisement



The full circuit design and project financial paremeters, targeting all three metals, is due for completion in August.