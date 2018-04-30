Consolidated Zinc increases Mexican resource

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Consolidated Zinc has reported a 32% increase in the resource estimate at its Tres Amigos project, in northern Mexico.

The project is now estimated to contain some 1.17-million tonnes, grading 16.1% zinc and lead for 189 700 t of contained metal.

Consolidated Zinc CEO Brad Marwood told shareholders on Monday that the updated resource estimate, combined with the excellent metallurgical results from the Tres Amigos and Tres Amigos North project areas provided the company with the basis to consider restarting production with a refurbishment of the on-site plant, and mining of the Tres Amigos mineralisation in the initial Stage 1 development.

Further drilling was now planned to extend the resource, as the project continues to develop, Marwood said.