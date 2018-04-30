http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1317.93 $/oz Change: -5.38
Pt 906.00 $/oz Change: -3.22
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Perth|Mining|PROJECT|Mexico|Metal|Mining|Brad Marwood|Drilling|Northern Mexico
|Mining|PROJECT|||Drilling|
perth|mining|project|mexico|metal|mining-industry-term|brad-marwood|drilling|northern-mexico
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Consolidated Zinc increases Mexican resource

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Consolidated Zinc increases Mexican resource

30th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Consolidated Zinc has reported a 32% increase in the resource estimate at its Tres Amigos project, in northern Mexico.

The project is now estimated to contain some 1.17-million tonnes, grading 16.1% zinc and lead for 189 700 t of contained metal.

Advertisement

Consolidated Zinc CEO Brad Marwood told shareholders on Monday that the updated resource estimate, combined with the excellent metallurgical results from the Tres Amigos and Tres Amigos North project areas provided the company with the basis to consider restarting production with a refurbishment of the on-site plant, and mining of the Tres Amigos mineralisation in the initial Stage 1 development.

Further drilling was now planned to extend the resource, as the project continues to develop, Marwood said.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.201 0.954s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close