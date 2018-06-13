http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.61 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 13.27 Change: 0.06
Au 1295.03 $/oz Change: -2.82
Pt 897.00 $/oz Change: -9.22
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
DRC|London|Africa|Citic Metal|Copper|Glencore|Ivanhoe|Ivanhoe Mines|Mining|Nuclear|Power|Randgold Resources|Resources|SECURITY|Africa|China|Congo|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Copper Producer|Electric Car Revolution|Lobby|Mining|State Media|Wise Power Broker|Ben Davis|Hillcoat|Ivan Glasenberg|Joseph Kabila|Paul Gait|Robert Friedland
DRC||Africa|Copper|Mining|Nuclear|Power|Resources|SECURITY|Africa|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC||
drc|london|africa-company|citic-metal|copper|glencore|ivanhoe|ivanhoe-mines|mining|nuclear|power|randgold-resources|resources|security|africa|china|congo|democratic-republic-of-congo|drc-country|copper-producer|electric-car-revolution|lobby|mining-industry-term|state-media|wise-power-broker|ben-davis|hillcoat|ivan-glasenberg|joseph-kabila|paul-gait|robert-friedland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Congo's miners face harsh new reality as mining law finalised

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Congo's miners face harsh new reality as mining law finalised

13th June 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – The options for mining companies battling new legislation in the Democratic Republic of Congo – Africa’s biggest copper producer and the source of two-thirds of the world’s cobalt – have just about run out.

After six months of lobbying, companies including Glencore and Randgold Resources have got nowhere in their battle to push back against the mining law, which voids existing agreements and increases their costs. Congo approved the final part of the bill on Friday, and despite earlier indications from President Joseph Kabila that the rules might be eased, the law hasn’t been weakened in any way.

Advertisement

While the constitution bars Kabila from running for a third term, Congo’s embattled leader has refused to rule himself out as a candidate in elections later this year, and his campaign to wring more revenue out of mining companies is proving popular with voters. A meeting in March in which chief executives including Glencore’s Ivan Glasenberg pleaded their case to Kabila was used by state media to portray the president as a wise power broker standing up for the national interest.

“Something like this, which is quite scary to foreign investors, isn’t going to bother" Kabila, said Hunter Hillcoat, a mining analyst at Investec Securities in London. The law is both a vote winner and a much-needed source of extra revenue as the president seeks to increase state largess. “Kabila is going to pull out all the stops to get financing in place,” Hillcoat said.

Advertisement

Friday’s decision means the miners are now liable to pay a 50% tax on so-called super profits and up to a 10% royalty on cobalt production, in addition to other changes. In a violation of the terms of the previous legislation, the government has also chosen to ignore stability clauses in their contracts that should have protected Glencore, Randgold and others from the most material changes for ten years.

Congo’s mining companies, which formed a lobby group to challenge the law, haven’t issued a statement since last week’s decision. Glencore, Randgold and Ivanhoe Mines all declined to comment.

FEW OPTIONS
Few alternatives now remain open to the companies. They could try to cut individual deals to gain exemptions, but any walk back on the terms of the law now looks extremely improbable. More likely, they could challenge the changes at international arbitration – as they have threatened to do – leading to protracted legal battles, according to Investec’s Hillcoat.

"One would have to expect they will have to comply to the new law under duress, in the hope that they can win at arbitration," he said.

Then there’s the nuclear option – stopping all production. While this would ratchet up pressure on the government, which depends on mineral exports for much of its revenue, it also risks damaging the mining companies. The expected boom in cobalt demand being brought about by the electric car revolution could be snuffed out before it really gets going if supply constraints force automakers to find alternatives.

"Glencore and company are in a pickle," said Ben Davis, an analyst at Liberum Capital. "They could shut down production in retaliation, and their copper exposure elsewhere would benefit, but this would ruin cobalt’s viability as battery material from a security of supply perspective."

A glimmer of hope may come from the decision Monday by Chinese conglomerate, Citic Metal, to spend about $555-million for a 20% stake in Ivanhoe, which is developing Africa’s biggest copper discovery in Congo. While the deal stems from Ivanhoe chairperson Robert Friedland’s longstanding relationships in China, it also suggests that the Chinese, who have invested heavily in Congo in the last decade, believe the impact of the new mining law can be managed.

"It brings one of China’s largest commercial interests inside the DRC," said Paul Gait, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein & Co. "It shows that, even though Western equity markets are placing far too high a risk premium on Congolese assets at present, this is not the case in China."

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.903 1.609s - 568pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close