Congo's 9-mth copper output up 8.7%, cobalt nearly doubles

23rd November 2018

By: Reuters

DAKAR – Copper output in Democratic Republic of Congo rose 8.7% year on year through the first nine months of 2018 to 908 695 tonnes while cobalt production jumped 92.5% to 115 116 tonnes, the central bank said on Thursday.

Congo is Africa's top copper producer and the world's leading miner of cobalt, which is a key component in electric vehicles and other electronic products.

Gold production rose 20.2% over the same period to 28 064 kg, central bank data showed.

Edited by: Reuters

