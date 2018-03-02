http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.73 Change: -0.19
R/$ = 11.94 Change: -0.08
Au 1323.13 $/oz Change: 11.48
Pt 965.00 $/oz Change: -8.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
London|Amnesty International|China Molybdenum|Copper|Diamonds|Glencore|Mining|Randgold Resources|Resources|Systems|Congo|Democratic Republic Of Congo|Large Scale Mining Firms|Systems|Alexis Mikandji|Iron Ore|Joseph Kabila|Operations
|Copper|Diamonds|Mining|Resources|Systems|Democratic Republic Of Congo|Systems|Iron Ore||Operations
london|amnesty-international-company|china-molybdenum|copper|diamonds|glencore|mining|randgold-resources|resources|systems-company|congo|democratic-republic-of-congo|large-scale-mining-firms|systems|alexis-mikandji|iron-ore|joseph-kabila|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Congo says will campaign to prevent child labour in cobalt mines

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Congo says will campaign to prevent child labour in cobalt mines

2nd March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – The Democratic Republic of Congo will launch this month new monitoring and tracing mechanisms to tackle child labour in cobalt and copper production, a mines ministry official said on Thursday.

Sourcing of the metals has come into focus as manufacturers scramble to secure supplies of cobalt, a key component in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, as production of electric cars surges.

Advertisement

Congo is by far the world's biggest producer of cobalt, accounting for more than half of global supply. But rights groups say child labour is used to produce some of that cobalt. Amnesty International calculates a fifth of the country's cobalt output is mined by hand by informal miners, including children.

Alexis Mikandji, the director general of the Ministry of Mines’ certification agency, CEEC, said the Congo had eliminated the practice in the production of diamonds, iron-ore and tungsten. Now it has moved on to tackle child labour at copper and cobalt mines, Mikandji told a metals conference in London.

Advertisement

"There (in copper and cobalt mines) we have stepped in to look at putting in traceability and monitoring systems," Mikandji said. "In fact, these mechanisms that I have just mentioned will be operational this very month, March 2018."

The new mechanisms would apply to artisanal or small scale miners, their customers and operations run by both small and large scale mining firms, he said.

Congo's parliament approved a new mining code in late January that would raise taxes and royalties and eliminate stability agreements for miners such as Randgold Resources, Ivanhoe, China Molybdenum and Glencore.

Mikandji declined to comment on whether President Joseph Kabila had signed the code into law. Last week, a senior aide to Kabila said the president had not yet.

Under the constitution, the president has 15 days from the time parliament sends him the bill to either sign it into law or return it to parliament for further deliberation. If he takes no action, the bill automatically becomes law.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.207 0.609s - 610pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close