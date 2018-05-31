Congo copper production in Q1 rises 8%; cobalt output up 34%

DAKAR – Democratic Republic of Congo produced 296 717 t of copper in the first quarter of 2018, up 8.2% over the same period last year, the central bank said in a report on Thursday.

Cobalt production in the first quarter of 2018 rose 34.4% to 23 921 t, the bank said.

Gold production in the first quarter of 2018 rose 9.7% to 8 549 kg, the bank said.

Congo is Africa's top copper producer and the world's leading miner of cobalt, a key ingredient in batteries for electric cars and other electronics.