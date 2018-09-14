Collahuasi copper mine in Chile to raise output 4% this year -VP

LIMA – The copper mine Collahuasi in Chile is expected to produce 545 000 t of copper this year, 4% more than in 2017, its vice president of operations, Francisco Carvajal, told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Peru on Thursday.

Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American and Glencore, is located in northern Chile and is among the world's largest copper mines.

Advertisement





To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here