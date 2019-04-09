Collahuasi copper mine expects to match 2018 record output this year -CEO

http://www.miningweekly.com
9th April 2019

By: Reuters

SANTIAGO – Chilean miner Collahuasi this year expects to match its 2018 production of copper, an all-time high for the company, its top executive said on Tuesday.

Collahuasi, majority owned by Anglo American and Glencore, is a copper mine located in northern Chile and among the world´s largest. Last year the mine produced 560 000 t of copper, placing it among Chile´s top three producing mines.

"This year´s should be similar to that of last year, which was a 20-year record for the company," said Collahuasi CEO Jorge Gomez during a talk at the CRU/CESCO World Copper Conference in Santiago.

The Collahuasi mine opened about 20 years ago.

Edited by: Reuters

