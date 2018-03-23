Codelco reaches agreement with professionals at Ministro Hales mine

SANTIAGO – Chile's state copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the professionals' union at its Ministro Hales mine, in northern Chile, following early talks on a new collective labour contract.

The 36-month contract, which includes a signing bonus of 7.1-million pesos ($11 600), was approved by 75% of the union, Codelco said in a statement.

Ministro Hales had production of around 215 000 t of copper in 2017.

Codelco is the world's No 1 copper producer.