http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.66 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 11.89 Change: -0.04
Au 1333.04 $/oz Change: 1.05
Pt 951.50 $/oz Change: -6.07
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
SANTIAGO|Codelco|Copper|Chile|Ministro Hales Mine|Copper Producer|State Copper Miner|Northern Chile
|Copper||||
santiago|codelco|copper|chile|ministro-hales-mine|copper-producer|state-copper-miner|northern-chile
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Codelco reaches agreement with professionals at Ministro Hales mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Codelco reaches agreement with professionals at Ministro Hales mine

23rd March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Chile's state copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the professionals' union at its Ministro Hales mine, in northern Chile, following early talks on a new collective labour contract.

The 36-month contract, which includes a signing bonus of 7.1-million pesos ($11 600), was approved by 75% of the union, Codelco said in a statement.

Advertisement

Ministro Hales had production of around 215 000 t of copper in 2017.

Codelco is the world's No 1 copper producer.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.443 1.393s - 625pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close