Cobalt on the cards for CuDeco

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper miner CuDeco has entered into a memorandum of understanding with fellow-listed Cobalt Blue Holdings, allowing that company to conduct a due diligence to evaluate the applicability of its minerals processing technology to the cobalt-pyrite concentrate produced at the Rocklands mine, in Queensland.

Sample material of between 5 kg to 15 kg from the Rocklands operation will be provided to Cobalt Blue, with the aim of demonstrating the Cobalt Blue technology.

After reviewing the results from laboratory testwork, the two companies will discuss potential further cooperation involving marketing or processing contracts or joint venture development of cobalt products.

CuDeco chairperson Peter Hutchison said that should the Cobalt Blue technology prove suitable to recover cobalt from the Rocklands ore, it would open a large potential opportunity for CuDeco.

CuDeco at the end of August temporarily suspended mining and processing operations at its Rocklands project for critical maintenance work.