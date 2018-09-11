http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1194.00 $/oz Change: -1.45
Pt 788.50 $/oz Change: 5.40
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Perth|Cobalt Blue Holdings|Copper|CuDeco|Mining|PROJECT|Technology|Rocklands Mine|Maintenance|Mining|Products|Peter Hutchison|Operations|Queensland
|Copper|Mining|PROJECT|Technology||Maintenance|Products||Operations|
perth|cobalt-blue-holdings|copper|cudeco|mining|project|technology|rocklands-mine|maintenance|mining-industry-term|products|peter-hutchison|operations|queensland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cobalt on the cards for CuDeco

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cobalt on the cards for CuDeco

11th September 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper miner CuDeco has entered into a memorandum of understanding with fellow-listed Cobalt Blue Holdings, allowing that company to conduct a due diligence to evaluate the applicability of its minerals processing technology to the cobalt-pyrite concentrate produced at the Rocklands mine, in Queensland.

Sample material of between 5 kg to 15 kg from the Rocklands operation will be provided to Cobalt Blue, with the aim of demonstrating the Cobalt Blue technology.

Advertisement

After reviewing the results from laboratory testwork, the two companies will discuss potential further cooperation involving marketing or processing contracts or joint venture development of cobalt products.

CuDeco chairperson Peter Hutchison said that should the Cobalt Blue technology prove suitable to recover cobalt from the Rocklands ore, it would open a large potential opportunity for CuDeco.

Advertisement

CuDeco at the end of August temporarily suspended mining and processing operations at its Rocklands project for critical maintenance work.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.158 0.691s - 262pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close