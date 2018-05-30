http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1301.27 $/oz Change: 3.75
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: 5.67
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Coal India to hike daily supplies even as governments differ on coal shortage

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Coal India to hike daily supplies even as governments differ on coal shortage

30th May 2018

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – On the directive of the Power Ministry, Coal India Limited (CIL) will supply 1.4-million tons a day to all thermal power plants across the country, even as federal and state governments joust over whether the domestic power sector is facing a dry fuel shortage or not.

Soon after taking charge, new CIL chairperson Anil Kumar Jha said that the Power Ministry had set a daily supply level to ensure that every thermal power plant was carrying 22 days consumption of coal – the normative stock as laid down in standard operating procedures.

Advertisement

Owing to past issues, coal stocks had fallen to critical levels. However, CIL’s daily supplies of 1.4-million tons would enable power plants to increase stock, but they would have to make timely bookings as per their fuel supply agreements. He said that the general practice of minimising fuel inventories to check cash flow was not prudent in the case of bulk fuel consuming industries.

As reported earlier by Mining Weekly Online, according to data sourced from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), on April 22, thermal power plants with aggregating generation capacity of 140 065 MW had coal stocks of 15.01-million tons, equivalent to about nine days’ consumption, against a normative stock requirement of 22 days set by CEA.

Advertisement

However, even as private and public thermal power companies report a sharp fall in coal stocks, the Coal Ministry has denied that there is a coal shortage in the country.

The Ministry maintains that all government-operated thermal power companies are being allocated coal above their requirement to meet the rising power demand while private thermal power companies are being allocated coal as per their “contractual agreement”.

The placation of private thermal power companies from the Ministry comes in the wake of government's decision to make “out of turn coal allocation to government thermal power plant”, which private power companies have labelled as “discriminatory and a distortion of a level playing ground based on ownership of the power generation plants”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the Prime Minister, seeking his intervention to ensure that CIL will offer additional railway rakes for the transportation of coal to thermal power plants in the Delhi region, as the Indian capital is facing acute shortage of power as a result of lower coal stock.

The newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswami, has also communicated to the Prime Minister warning of the coal shortages being faced by three power plant in his state, which currently have coal stocks to operate for 15 days.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.159 0.835s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close