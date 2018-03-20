http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.81 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.00 Change: 0.02
Au 1315.92 $/oz Change: 7.14
Pt 954.00 $/oz Change: 12.00
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Gold|Perth|Classic Minerals|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Southern Cross|Marvel Loch Plant|Mining|Near-term Mining Opportunities|Dean Goodwin|Drilling|Marvel Loch|Bearing|Proximity|Western Australia|The Southern Cross|Western Australia
Gold||Exploration|Mining|PROJECT||||Drilling||Bearing|Proximity|||
gold|perth|classic-minerals|exploration|mining|project|southern-cross|marvel-loch-plant|mining-industry-term|near-term-mining-opportunities|dean-goodwin|drilling|marvel-loch|bearing|proximity|western-australia|the-southern-cross|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Classic finds ore solution in W.A

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Classic finds ore solution in W.A

20th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Classic Minerals has inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the treatment of ore from its Forrestania gold project, in Western Australia.

The MoU, signed with Tianye SXO Gold Mining, allows for monthly parcels of between 20 000 t to 30 000 t for a 36-month period, with the assumption that the parties would agree to either a profit sharing or ore sales arrangement for gold-bearing ore produced from the Forrestania project.

Advertisement

Tianye is the owner of the Southern Cross operation, which includes the recently refurbished Marvel Loch processing plant.

Under the MoU, Classic will be responsible for drilling deposits to a Joint Ore Reserves Committee compliant level, carrying out the initial metallurgical work, securing the necessary approvals and completing the economic analysis of the deposit of interest.

Advertisement

Once this work has been completed, the deposit will be submitted to Tianye SXO for review and the opportunity to carry out its own economic analysis, after which Tianye SXO will be entitled to make an offer to process the ore under either a profit share or ore purchase scenario.

“Although the company’s primary focus remains growing the resource and mining inventory via systematic exploration, this MoU is a much-welcomed development,” said Classic CEO Dean Goodwin.

“The close proximity of the Marvel Loch plant means that the deposits are no longer stranded assets, and we can start looking at near-term mining opportunities to bolster the cash flow of the company.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.333 1.059s - 566pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close