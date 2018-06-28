http://www.miningweekly.com
Class action lawsuit filed against South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater following fatalities

28th June 2018

By: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – A US law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater on behalf of shareholders to recover losses suffered after a spate of deaths at its mines triggered a sharp fall in its share price.

Bernstein Liebhard said in a statement the suit would deal with "misleading statements" made by the precious metals producer, which has had 21 fatalities on its operations so far in 2018, almost half of the total in South Africa's mining industry.

JSE- and NYSE-listed Sibanye responded in a statement on Thursday afternoon that it had taken note of the possible lawsuit against the company.

"If any claims are ultimately filed, the company intends to vigorously defend itself. We will continue to monitor developments closely," the precious metals miner stated.

*Additional reporting by Creamer Media.

Edited by: Reuters

