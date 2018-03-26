PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Project house Cimic on Monday reported that its mining services arm, Thiess, had been awarded an A$185-million contract from mining major BHP at the Mount Arthur coal project, in the Hunter Valley.

The 15-month contract extends the scope of Thiess’ work at the project from load and haul services, to mining overburden and coal at the southern end of the Mt Arthur coal operations.

Cimic Group CEO Michael Wright said that the company was pleased to continue its work at Mount Arthur, with the new contract demonstrating the company’s ability to work with its clients, and to deliver the equipment and expertise needed.



