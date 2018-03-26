http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.45 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 11.64 Change: 0.10
Au 1348.53 $/oz Change: 8.79
Pt 952.00 $/oz Change: -2.75
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Expertise|Perth|BHP|CIMIC Group|Coal|Mining|Mt Arthur Coal|PROJECT|Equipment|Haul Services|Mining|Services|Hunter Valley|Mount Arthur|Mt Arthur|Michael Wright|Operations
Expertise||Coal|Mining|PROJECT|Equipment|Services|||Operations
expertise|perth|bhp|cimic-group|coal|mining|mt-arthur-coal|project|equipment|haul-services|mining-industry-term|services|hunter-valley|mount-arthur|mt-arthur|michael-wright|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cimic wins BHP coal contract

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cimic wins BHP coal contract

26th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Project house Cimic on Monday reported that its mining services arm, Thiess, had been awarded an A$185-million contract from mining major BHP at the Mount Arthur coal project, in the Hunter Valley.

The 15-month contract extends the scope of Thiess’ work at the project from load and haul services, to mining overburden and coal at the southern end of the Mt Arthur coal operations.

Advertisement

Cimic Group CEO Michael Wright said that the company was pleased to continue its work at Mount Arthur, with the new contract demonstrating the company’s ability to work with its clients, and to deliver the equipment and expertise needed.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.368 1.087s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close