http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.55 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.50 Change: 0.01
Au 1301.61 $/oz Change: -2.13
Pt 901.50 $/oz Change: -9.36
 
Home / Latest News← Back
SANTIAGO|Codelco|Copper
|Copper
santiago|codelco|copper
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Chile's Codelco posts first quarter pre-tax profit of $537m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Chile's Codelco posts first quarter pre-tax profit of $537m

25th May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SANTIAGO – Chilean state copper company Codelco reported on Friday first quarter pre-tax profits of $537-million, a slight increase over the previous year, even as ore grades continued to decline at the miner's aging deposits.

The world´s top copper miner produced 446 300 t of copper in the first quarter, according to state copper commission Cochilco statistics released earlier this month, marking a 7.2% increase over the previous year.

Advertisement

The company on Friday said ore grades had nonetheless declined 2.7% versus the same period in 2017.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.372 1.126s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close