http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.78 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 12.65 Change: 0.06
Au 1299.45 $/oz Change: -5.77
Pt 911.00 $/oz Change: -1.66
 
Home / Sector News / Exploration← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Centrex adds to Ardmore resource

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Centrex adds to Ardmore resource

1st June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Centrex Metals has reported an increase in the mineral resource estimate of its Ardmore phosphate rock project, in Queensland.

Following a recent 342 definition drill hole programme, the project is now estimated to host some 16.2-million tonnes, at 27.8% phosphorus pentoxide, with 14.4-million tonnes falling within the measured and indicated category.

Advertisement

This was up from the previous resource estimate of 14.2-million tonnes grading 28.7% phosphorus pentoxide.

The new mineral resource estimate will now be used to finalise pit designs, schedules and the establishment of an ore reserve to underpin the current feasibility study.

Advertisement

The mining studies will be completed over the next two months.

Centrex previously conducted a scoping study on the Ardmore project, which estimated that the project would require a capital investment of between $55-million and $61-million, to produce 776 000 t of premium phosphate rock concentrate over a ten-year mine life.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.579 1.261s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close