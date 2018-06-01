Centrex adds to Ardmore resource

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Centrex Metals has reported an increase in the mineral resource estimate of its Ardmore phosphate rock project, in Queensland.

Following a recent 342 definition drill hole programme, the project is now estimated to host some 16.2-million tonnes, at 27.8% phosphorus pentoxide, with 14.4-million tonnes falling within the measured and indicated category.

This was up from the previous resource estimate of 14.2-million tonnes grading 28.7% phosphorus pentoxide.

The new mineral resource estimate will now be used to finalise pit designs, schedules and the establishment of an ore reserve to underpin the current feasibility study.

The mining studies will be completed over the next two months.

Centrex previously conducted a scoping study on the Ardmore project, which estimated that the project would require a capital investment of between $55-million and $61-million, to produce 776 000 t of premium phosphate rock concentrate over a ten-year mine life.