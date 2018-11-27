http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Centaurus finds JV partner for Itapitanga

27th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Centaurus has signed a binding earn-in and joint venture (JV) term sheet over the Itapitanga nickel/cobalt project, in Brazil.

Under the term sheet, battery metals process leader Simulus Group would have the right to earn an 80% interest in the project through stages.

The earn-in will comprise four stages, with Simulus earning an initial 21% interest by funding a scoping study within the first six months of executing the term sheet. A feasibility study would increase the company’s stake in the project to 49%, while a definitive feasibility study would increase its stake to 70%.

Simulus would obtain a further 10% interest in Itapitanga by finalisng arms-length financing and a decision to mine.

“We are really excited to enter into this innovative JV agreement with one of the world’s leading nickel/cobalt mineral development groups, which we believe is a genuine game changer for the Itapitanga project,” said Centaurus MD Darren Gordon.

“It demonstrates the quality of the Itapitanga asset and completely de-risks the exploration and evaluation stage of the project, with Centaurus free-carried right through a development decision.”

“Simulus is at the forefront of process development for battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphates worldwide, and this JV is a major coup for the company and the project, giving us a clear pathway through to development and production.”

Itapitanga currently has an exploration target of between 280 000 t and 495 000 t of nickel, and between 24 500 t and 54 000 t of cobalt, and 965 t to 2 065 t of scandium oxide.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

