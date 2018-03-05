http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.60 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 11.84 Change: 0.08
Au 1319.09 $/oz Change: 1.57
Pt 960.50 $/oz Change: -2.21
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Cobalt← Back
DRC|Johannesburg|Port|Africa|Building|Celsius Resources|Export|Namibia|Power|PROJECT|Resources|Rio Tinto|Roads|Walvis Bay On Africa|Africa|Angola|Australia|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC|Namibia|Cobalt Processing|Electric Car Market|Mine Site|Uranium Producer|Walvis Bay|Brendan Borg|Infrastructure|The Namibian
DRC|Port|Africa|Building|Export|Namibia|Power|PROJECT|Resources|Roads||Africa|Angola|Democratic Republic Of Congo|DRC||||Infrastructure|
drc|johannesburg|port|africa-company|building|celsius-resources|export|namibia|power|project|resources|rio-tinto|roads|walvis-bay-on-africa|africa|angola|australia-country|democratic-republic-of-congo|drc-country|namibia-country|cobalt-processing|electric-car-market|mine-site|uranium-producer|walvis-bay|brendan-borg|infrastructure|the-namibian
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Celsius aims to bring Namibia's first cobalt mine to production by 2020

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Celsius aims to bring Namibia's first cobalt mine to production by 2020

5th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – Australia's Celsius Resources, which has made Namibia's first cobalt discovery, is aiming to start production from the remote mine in 2020, the company's managing director said.

Cobalt is a key component in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in the surging electric car market but most of it comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country racked by instability and violence, prompting a scramble for alternative sources.

Advertisement

"We have found cobalt in Namibia and a lot of it. Everywhere we drill a hole along this prospective horizon we find cobalt," Celsius Managing Director Brendan Borg told Reuters.

Celsius will declare its maiden resource - the initial estimate of how much is economically extractable - around the end of March on the deposit, which is in the remote northwest of Namibia, a sparsely-populated country which is also a significant diamond and uranium producer.

Advertisement

Rio Tinto drilled in the area around 100 km (60 miles) south of the Angola border in the early 1990s but was not looking for cobalt at the time.

The deposit is in a remote region but is close to decent infrastructure - which Namibia is known for - such as good roads and reliable power.

"We are looking at late 2020 for first production," Borg said. He said Celsius could do it with the company's Namibian partner, unlisted Gecko Namibia, or it might divest from the project before that time.

"We have an open mind. We have the building blocks in place to go all the way to production given our relationship with Gecko. Whether we actually do or not is another question," Borg said.

"There may come an opportunity at some time to divest the project and we certainly have an open mind on that."

Borg also said there were possibilities to produce cobalt sulphate, which is used in battery production, in Namibia for export. Acid used in the uranium industry can also be utilised in cobalt processing.

"There is good acid production capacity in Namibia at the moment, it is underutilised because of the downturn in the uranium industry," Borg said.

Production could take place at the mine site or in the Namibian port of Walvis Bay on Africa's south Atlantic coast.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.344 0.995s - 566pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close