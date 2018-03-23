http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1346.87 $/oz Change: 14.88
Pt 952.00 $/oz Change: -5.57
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|Coal|Exxaro Resources|Fire|Power|Resources|Safety|Mzila Mthenjane|Operations
|Coal|Fire|Power|Resources|Safety||Operations
johannesburg|coal|exxaro-resources|fire|power|resources|safety|mzila-mthenjane|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Cause of fire at Exxaro reductants plant in Limpopo being investigated

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Cause of fire at Exxaro reductants plant in Limpopo being investigated

23rd March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified miner Exxaro Resources and the Department of Mineral Resources are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at Exxaro’s Grootegeluk reductants plant, in Lephalale, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The fire was brought under control with assistance from the Matimba and Medupi power stations’ fire units.

Advertisement

Exxaro stakeholder affairs executive head Mzila Mthenjane said the safety of the company’s employees is its number one priority and that no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

There were also no disruptions to the coal operations.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.185 0.953s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close