Cause of fire at Exxaro reductants plant in Limpopo being investigated

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified miner Exxaro Resources and the Department of Mineral Resources are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at Exxaro’s Grootegeluk reductants plant, in Lephalale, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The fire was brought under control with assistance from the Matimba and Medupi power stations’ fire units.

Advertisement



Exxaro stakeholder affairs executive head Mzila Mthenjane said the safety of the company’s employees is its number one priority and that no injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

There were also no disruptions to the coal operations.