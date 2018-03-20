http://www.miningweekly.com
Capstone reports Cozamin fatality

20th March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Operations at Canadian base metals miner Capstone Mining’s Mexico-based Cozamin mine were temporarily suspended on Sunday, after an electrician lost his life while working on an underground voltage regulator.

The worker was immediately transported to a hospital in Zacatecas state, where he later passed away, the miner reported late on Monday.

Operations have since resumed, but the immediate area of the accident remains secured for investigation. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and the necessary authorities were notified, the miner advised.

Cozamin produced 16 732 t of copper during 2017 at a C1 cash cost of $1.16/lb of payable copper. In 2018, Capstone expects to produce 90 000 t of copper at a C1 cash cost of $1.85/lb to $1.95/lb of payable copper.

