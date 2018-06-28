Canada rejects proposed Ajax gold mine in British Columbia

OTTAWA – The Canadian government said on Wednesday it had rejected the proposed Ajax openpit gold and copper mine in the Pacific province of British Columbia, citing what it said were significant adverse environmental effects.
The plan to develop the site had been put forward by KGHM International, a unit of Polish miner KGHM. The British Columbia government last December rejected an environmental certificate for the project.
Edited by: Reuters
