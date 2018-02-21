Canada province considers law to retaliate against 'Buy American'

http://www.miningweekly.com
21st February 2018

By: Reuters

TORONTO – Ontario's Liberals, the ruling party in Canada's most populous province, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would give officials authority to retaliate against US states that institute "Buy American" procurement policies.

The Fairness in Procurement Act would give Ontario's government authority "to take responsive action to address unfair government procurement practices" such as those being adopted in New York and Texas, Ontario's government said in a statement.

The legislation gives officials in the province, home to Canada's manufacturing heartland, authority to implement retaliatory measures "in proportion" to any restrictions that US states impose on public procurement, the press release said. Ontario procurement agencies would be required to exclude companies from the US state.

Ontario's Liberals, who have ruled for almost 15 years, face a tight challenge from conservatives in June elections.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in December signed "Buy American" legislation mandating the purchase of US-made steel and iron products for public road and bridge construction. Texas implemented a similar law in September.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

